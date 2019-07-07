The Los Angeles Clippers have turned the NBA on its head with two massive moves in the early morning hours on Saturday.
News broke around 2 a.m. ET that the NBA Finals MVP would be signing with the Clippers, and not long after, it was reported that L.A. also had swung a deal to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
That leads us to Russell Westbrook.
The MVP point guard plans to talk to the Thunder about the possibility of a trade out of OKC, where he has spent the entirety of his career. His four-year, $170 million contract proves to be a bit of an obstacle, however. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes there will be suitors for Westbrook, pinpointing the Miami Heat as a team to watch.
“The Heat are a team to watch, and there will be others,” Wojnarowski said. “Westbrook at 30 is still a high level player. But it is a lot of money. He is going to take a great part of your cap.”
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald also confirmed that there is interest from Miami’s side.
Pairing Westbrook with Jimmy Butler would make the Heat a certain contender in a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images