The Los Angeles Clippers have turned the NBA on its head with two massive moves in the early morning hours on Saturday.

News broke around 2 a.m. ET that the NBA Finals MVP would be signing with the Clippers, and not long after, it was reported that L.A. also had swung a deal to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That leads us to Russell Westbrook.

The MVP point guard plans to talk to the Thunder about the possibility of a trade out of OKC, where he has spent the entirety of his career. His four-year, $170 million contract proves to be a bit of an obstacle, however. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes there will be suitors for Westbrook, pinpointing the Miami Heat as a team to watch.

“The Heat are a team to watch, and there will be others,” Wojnarowski said. “Westbrook at 30 is still a high level player. But it is a lot of money. He is going to take a great part of your cap.”

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald also confirmed that there is interest from Miami’s side.

Been made clear to us this afternoon that Heat officials absolutely like Westbrook. We'll see where it leads, if anywhere — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 6, 2019

Pairing Westbrook with Jimmy Butler would make the Heat a certain contender in a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images