One down, two to go.

The Boston Red Sox had three clear-cut All-Stars snubbed from the American League roster: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez. But Bogaerts, perhaps the best all-around shortstop in baseball this season, was added to the American League All-Star roster Wednesday as one of three injury replacements, Major League Baseball announced. He’ll join fellow Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, both of whom made the team as reserves.

Bogaerts, 26, is hitting .301 with 16 homers, 58 RBIs and a .933 OPS through 82 games this season.

BIG NEWS: ⭐️Bogie is an All-Star! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/juf5uUC5D7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 3, 2019

Justice.

As for Devers and Vazquez, it remains up in the air whether the third baseman and catcher who will make the team.

Vazquez is in the midst of a career year, batting .296 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs. Devers, meanwhile, is putting together an MVP-caliber season.

The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday in Cleveland.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images