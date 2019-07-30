Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are people who are worth your time, and then there’s Rob Parker.

The FS1 talking head has made a career out of discrediting the New England Patriots and all their undeniable, unrivaled accomplishments. And with 2019 NFL season fast-approaching, Parker has resumed his Patriots-hating ways.

That includes other Twitter users’ unfunny tweets to subtweet the Patriots.

Check this out:

We get it, Rob: You hate the Patriots. Now, find another bit.

New England is in the midst of its second week of training camp. The defending Super Bowl champions’ first preseason game will take placer Aug. 8 against the Detroit Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images