Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Streaking teams are set to collide, as WNBA action resumes following the All-Star break.

The Connecticut Sun will host the Chicago Sky on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena in a game which pits two of the league’s hottest teams against one another. The Sun and Sky both are riding four-game winning streaks, and one of those runs ultimately will continue at the expense of the other.

The Sky versus Sun game might be an offensive showcase, as the teams own the second- and fourth-highest points-per-game averages in the WNBA at 79.8 points and 78.3, respectively.

Chicago Sky (11-8) vs. Connecticut Sun (13-6)

Tuesday, July 30, at 7 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

Chicago trounced Connecticut 93-75 on June 23 in the teams’ only meeting of the season to date. That defeat ended the Sun’s season-best winning streak at seven games.

Players to watch

Connecticut’s Shekinna Stricklen won the WNBA 3-point contest, and Jonquel Jones finished runner-up in the skills competition during All-Star weekend. They’ll demonstrate those talents in earnest against Chicago.

Sky guard Diamond DeShields and forward Allie Quigley shined during the All-Star Game, scoring 27 points combined with five 3-pointers.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun