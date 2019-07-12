Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics locked up both of their first-round draft selections Thursday, and as is the case with many young players nowadays, one of the ways they celebrated was with a post on Instagram.

Romeo Langford (14th overall) and Grant Williams (22nd) both officially signed their rookie deals while in Las Vegas for the NBA summer league. Now, the Celtics have inked all four players they took in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Langford’s post, which featured a pretty short caption, showed a photo of him signing the deal. You can view that post here.

Williams’ post also was a photo of him signing the deal, but his caption was much longer. You can view that post here.

The Celtics will feature a new look in the upcoming season, and both players likely will be an important part of the squad. And so far, all signs have pointed to them being up for the challenge.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images