All four of the Celtics’ selections from the 2019 NBA Draft are on their summer league roster, but the status of the No. 14 overall pick remains in question.

Romeo Langford still is recovering from surgery on a torn thumb ligament in his shooting hand, but that isn’t preventing Boston from beginning to work on the 19-year-old’s shot profile. Langford was shooting with a ping-pong paddle attached to his hand at the Auerbach Center on Tuesday during the team’s summer league practice.

Check it out:

Romeo Langford is shooting with a ping-pong paddle taped to his left hand. pic.twitter.com/o2GyJFkQzd — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) July 2, 2019

No, that’s not his injured hand. Langford tore a ligament in his right thumb. If you look closely at the photo, you can see the base of the wrap he is wearing.

According to summer league head coach Scott Morrison, the paddle is being used to keep his left thumb off the ball.

Romeo Langford shooting with a ping pong paddle tied to his left hand. Scott Morrison: “I believe it has something to do with keeping his guide hand thumb off the ball.” Outside shooting one of Langford’s obvious weaknesses coming into the NBA. Celtics working on it already. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 2, 2019

Langford shot just 27.2 percent from deep during his lone season with the Hoosiers, so it’s good to see Boston’s staff already working on his profile. Yes, the thumb injury definitely impacted his shooting ability, but that wasn’t the sole hindrance.

Boston’s top selection has yet to do any live work at summer league practices, but he is on the official roster, meaning there’s still a chance he will hit the floor in Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images