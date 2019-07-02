Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In terms of possible Copa America matchups, they do not get bigger than this.

Hosts Brazil will take on rival Argentina with a trip to the tournament final on the line Tuesday night. Brazil enters off a quarterfinal victory over Paraguay, taking a 4-3 win in penalty kicks after playing to a 0-0 draw. Argentina comes in off an impressive 2-0 win over Venezuela.

Who will get the chance to play for South America’s biggest soccer prize? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to catch the Copa America 2019 semifinal:

When: Tuesday, July 2, 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Pro Shots/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports/ Images