Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austin Theriault grew up watching races in the grandstands at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Now, the Fort Kent, Maine native will be making his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in Loudon.

Theriault, who won the 2017 ARCA Racing Series championship with Ken Schrader Racing, is the first Maine native to appear in a cup series race since Ricky Craven 15 years ago. He will drive the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

He joined NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava at NHMS, where the 25-year-old discussed going to the races as a youngster and the ups and downs of his journey to NASCAR’s top circuit.

Hear more from Theriault in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images