The world really has become a soft, soft place.

Exhibit A: the hullabaloo surrounding that video of Tom Brady jumping off a cliff with his daughter.

In case you missed it, Brady recently shared a video of himself jumping off a cliff with his daughter, Vivian. The 6-year-old understandably was frightened by the jump, which she may or may not have made against her will.

Take a look:

Now, it’s clear that Brady pulled his daughter off the cliff. Whether he was doing it to goof around or, perhaps, save her from slipping and/or falling, is up for debate. Either way, it’s a fairly innocuous video of a father and his daughter having fun on vacation.

However, the no-fun police came out in droves over the weekend to condemn the New England Patriots quarterback.

The backlash was the subject of a segment during Monday’s episode of “Today.”

NBC did a rather crappy job of highlighting actual negative reaction. Instead, the network featured a light-hearted tweet from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who punctuated his tweet with laughing emojis that did not make it onto NBC’s graphic.

(Say it with us: “fake news!”)

Anyway, we went ahead and gathered up some of the lame Twitter reactions (some of which are inappropriate) to Brady’s video.

Check these out:

Good grief.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images