The world really has become a soft, soft place.
Exhibit A: the hullabaloo surrounding that video of Tom Brady jumping off a cliff with his daughter.
In case you missed it, Brady recently shared a video of himself jumping off a cliff with his daughter, Vivian. The 6-year-old understandably was frightened by the jump, which she may or may not have made against her will.
Take a look:
Now, it’s clear that Brady pulled his daughter off the cliff. Whether he was doing it to goof around or, perhaps, save her from slipping and/or falling, is up for debate. Either way, it’s a fairly innocuous video of a father and his daughter having fun on vacation.
However, the no-fun police came out in droves over the weekend to condemn the New England Patriots quarterback.
The backlash was the subject of a segment during Monday’s episode of “Today.”
NBC did a rather crappy job of highlighting actual negative reaction. Instead, the network featured a light-hearted tweet from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who punctuated his tweet with laughing emojis that did not make it onto NBC’s graphic.
(Say it with us: “fake news!”)
Anyway, we went ahead and gathered up some of the lame Twitter reactions (some of which are inappropriate) to Brady’s video.
Check these out:
Good grief.
