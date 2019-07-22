Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The world really has become a soft, soft place.

Exhibit A: the hullabaloo surrounding that video of Tom Brady jumping off a cliff with his daughter.

In case you missed it, Brady recently shared a video of himself jumping off a cliff with his daughter, Vivian. The 6-year-old understandably was frightened by the jump, which she may or may not have made against her will.

Take a look:

Now, it’s clear that Brady pulled his daughter off the cliff. Whether he was doing it to goof around or, perhaps, save her from slipping and/or falling, is up for debate. Either way, it’s a fairly innocuous video of a father and his daughter having fun on vacation.

However, the no-fun police came out in droves over the weekend to condemn the New England Patriots quarterback.

The backlash was the subject of a segment during Monday’s episode of “Today.”

Tom Brady is taking some heat today over a controversial video he posted that shows him and his 6-year-old daughter cliff jumping in Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/IhvN7N3kLD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 22, 2019

NBC did a rather crappy job of highlighting actual negative reaction. Instead, the network featured a light-hearted tweet from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who punctuated his tweet with laughing emojis that did not make it onto NBC’s graphic.

(Say it with us: “fake news!”)

Anyway, we went ahead and gathered up some of the lame Twitter reactions (some of which are inappropriate) to Brady’s video.

Check these out:

Anything for a selfie … This irresponsible act follows Brady’s dimwitted wife posting pics of their children riding horses without helmets. Tom Brady DRAGS daughter off dangerous cliff after she hesitates before jump#DumbJock https://t.co/o8oh4PsTuH — Donna Cahill (@DTCahill) July 20, 2019

Bad parenting? His daughter almost broke her arm. NFL should consider punishment — Arnold Darkshner (@newBsearl) July 19, 2019

So you obviously condone people putting children at risk HUH nice your a piece a shit — X (@iosgods6) July 22, 2019

If this wasn’t Tom Brady, folks will say this child abuse — Collin Ransom (@ransom95) July 20, 2019

Glad @espn thinks this is funny. Poor girl was clearly scared. Might as well just pushed her off. Disgusting. — Dan Salgado (@salgadodj76) July 20, 2019

That could of gone wrong big time. Bad idea man. Jumped at different times, and she got yanked in the air, so close to the rocks too. 🤪 — DvRollxsurf (@rollxsurf) July 20, 2019

Can you imagine if that kid got hurt?.. that was not a good idea. — Vega Vision (@Willie_esco818) July 21, 2019

Good ole Tom? She hesitated and was pulled off & landed awkwardly. I am all for letting kids have fun & explore but this was not a smart or safe move on his part at all. At least now maybe people won't talk about how he kissed his son… — 🙂 (@pitbull_love46) July 21, 2019

He pulled her and caused hers to nearly land sideways??? Seriously, she should land on her feet. Not sure why ESPN tweeted this! This is poor judgement on Brady and ESPN. — SteveScharf (@ScharfSteve) July 20, 2019

Good grief.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images