For much of his career, the problem for Eduardo Rodriguez hasn’t been so much ability or pitch arsenal, but rather how long he lasts in games.
The Boston Red Sox southpaw spun arguably his best outing of the season Friday night in an 8-1 win over the league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Rodriguez allowed one run on five hits over seven innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks en route to his team-best 10th victory of the season.
It’s not often Rodriguez goes that deep into a game, but when he does get at least two-thirds the way through, it typically signals good things. Check out this stat.
That longevity is becoming a bit more of a trend, too.
With the starting rotation struggling periodically this season, the Red Sox need Rodriguez to be a rock at the back end. Such performances should inspire confidence as Boston kicks off a pivotal second half of the season.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images