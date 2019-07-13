Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For much of his career, the problem for Eduardo Rodriguez hasn’t been so much ability or pitch arsenal, but rather how long he lasts in games.

The Boston Red Sox southpaw spun arguably his best outing of the season Friday night in an 8-1 win over the league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Rodriguez allowed one run on five hits over seven innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks en route to his team-best 10th victory of the season.

It’s not often Rodriguez goes that deep into a game, but when he does get at least two-thirds the way through, it typically signals good things. Check out this stat.

The Red Sox have won each of their last 5 games, the majors’ longest active winning streak. They improve to 10-0 this season when Eduardo Rodriguez pitches at least 6.0 innings. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 13, 2019

That longevity is becoming a bit more of a trend, too.

Rodriguez has pitched 7 innings three times in his last 6 starts – matching his total from his prior 65 starts dating to Sept 2016. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 13, 2019

With the starting rotation struggling periodically this season, the Red Sox need Rodriguez to be a rock at the back end. Such performances should inspire confidence as Boston kicks off a pivotal second half of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images