Xander Bogaerts went deep in Friday night’s game, then proceeded to give a teammate’s helmet a smooch.

The Red Sox shortstop provided the dagger in Boston’s 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, blasting a three-run homer in the seventh to put the home side up by the deciding margin and cap off a five-run, rain-delayed inning.

Walk Raffy to get to Bogie and there will be consequences. pic.twitter.com/r9u1gQUV6p — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2019

After hitting the dinger, cameras caught Bogaerts in the dugout giving Sandy Leon’s helmet a kiss — which you can watch here.

After the game Bogaerts explained why, which WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford relayed on Twitter.

The story: Bogaerts said he left his helmet back down the batting cage and didn't have time to get it so he grabbled Leon's helmet for his at-bat. It worked and he was evidently appreciative. https://t.co/TTyED29o0v — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) July 13, 2019

After that display of power, which was good for Bogaerts’ 18th homer of the season, maybe the shortstop should continue using Leon’s helmet.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images