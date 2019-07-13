Xander Bogaerts went deep in Friday night’s game, then proceeded to give a teammate’s helmet a smooch.
The Red Sox shortstop provided the dagger in Boston’s 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, blasting a three-run homer in the seventh to put the home side up by the deciding margin and cap off a five-run, rain-delayed inning.
After hitting the dinger, cameras caught Bogaerts in the dugout giving Sandy Leon’s helmet a kiss — which you can watch here.
After the game Bogaerts explained why, which WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford relayed on Twitter.
After that display of power, which was good for Bogaerts’ 18th homer of the season, maybe the shortstop should continue using Leon’s helmet.
