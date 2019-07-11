Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady was drawing inspiration from a proverb Thursday morning.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who increasingly has become quite the social media user, took to Instagram to share both a photo and a short frame-by-frame video from a throwing workout. For the caption, Brady simple put: “In the long battle between stone and water, in time, the water always wins.”

You can check out the post below.

It was a somewhat busy morning for Brady on Instagram, as he started his day by giving Jimmy V Award-winner Rob Mendez a shoutout.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images