Tom Brady was drawing inspiration from a proverb Thursday morning.
The New England Patriots quarterback, who increasingly has become quite the social media user, took to Instagram to share both a photo and a short frame-by-frame video from a throwing workout. For the caption, Brady simple put: “In the long battle between stone and water, in time, the water always wins.”
You can check out the post below.
It was a somewhat busy morning for Brady on Instagram, as he started his day by giving Jimmy V Award-winner Rob Mendez a shoutout.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images