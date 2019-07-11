Even in retirement, Bernard Pollard still is finding ways to aggravate New England Patriots fans.

Pollard became somewhat of a Patriots villain during his playing days, as he was involved in a handful of plays which led to serious injuries to key New England players. Chief among these instances was Tom Brady’s torn ACL, which occurred mere minutes into the 2008 season.

Matt Cassel took over under center following Brady’s injury and surprisingly guided the Patriots to an 11-5 record. Pollard believes Cassel’s success in New England helps expose Brady as what he truly is: a system quarterback.

“Brady has been and is very successful. When I say he’s a system QB I’m simply looking at three other quarterbacks that were successful in the same offense as him,” Pollard told Barstool Sports’ Jerry Thornton. “Did they go to the playoffs or win Super Bowls, no. But given more time could they do some of the things Brady did, I think so. Ex. Matt Cassel led the 2008 Patriots to an 11-5 record. Some will say ‘We missed the playoffs… The schedule was weak… We went 18-1 the year before… The roster was loaded and he only won 11 games…’ My answer to all of that jive is normally an 11-5 record gets you to the playoffs.

“As for the Patriots offense. It was said “22-personnel behind a fullback”is the system they run. I’m here to tell the truth. “22 Personnel” is exactly what it says, personnel. That personnel is 2-wrs, 2Rbs(1 FB), 1TE. If we’re going to talk football let’s do it the right way. The system the Patriots run is a Shotgun version of a more simplified West Coast Offense. Can they attack from many different personnel looks, yes. Teams game plan each week on how to attack an opponent. If that means running a specific personnel group all game long (because the opponent can’t stop it) so be it. If they can’t stop it, keep running it. As for the different OCs comment. That doesn’t change what they do. This system was built and it evolved. It is mastered by coach BB (Patriots).”

Now that’s one hell of a spin zone.

Yes, the Patriots long have had a system in place which Brady has mastered. But that’s true for nearly every quarterback who’s had success with the same team for an extended period of time. The bottom line is, “system quarterbacks” don’t win six Super Bowls.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images