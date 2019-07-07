Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When you suffer one of the most violent, embarrassing knockouts in MMA history, there really isn’t much to say.

So, credit to Ben Askren for keeping things simple late Saturday night.

Askren (19-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal’s flying knee just five second into the two fighters’ welterweight match at UFC 239. It was the fastest KO in UFC history, a whole second faster than the previous record set by Duane Ludwig in 2006.

(You can click here to watch the knockout in all its brutal glory.)

The ever chirpy Askren took to Twitter hours after leaving T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s his reaction:

Well that sucked — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 7, 2019

Short and sweet.

Check out these clips of the aftermath:

The aftermath of Jorge Masvidal’s fastest KO in UFC history 😲#UFC239 NOW LIVE ON ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/L04GJTkOYQ pic.twitter.com/bPUpLtLsoc — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2019

As fired up as Masvidal (34-13 MMA, 11-6 UFC) was to score the win, he was just as happy to silence Askren.

“I really wanted to beat his ass for 14 minute and 30 seconds but it didn’t happen, so back to business,” Masvidal said after the fight, via USA TODAY. ” … That dude was talking wild, man.

“I have to show you there’s consequences sometimes, there’s some bad (expletive) out there.”

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images