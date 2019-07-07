When you suffer one of the most violent, embarrassing knockouts in MMA history, there really isn’t much to say.
So, credit to Ben Askren for keeping things simple late Saturday night.
Askren (19-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal’s flying knee just five second into the two fighters’ welterweight match at UFC 239. It was the fastest KO in UFC history, a whole second faster than the previous record set by Duane Ludwig in 2006.
(You can click here to watch the knockout in all its brutal glory.)
The ever chirpy Askren took to Twitter hours after leaving T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.
Here’s his reaction:
Short and sweet.
Check out these clips of the aftermath:
As fired up as Masvidal (34-13 MMA, 11-6 UFC) was to score the win, he was just as happy to silence Askren.
“I really wanted to beat his ass for 14 minute and 30 seconds but it didn’t happen, so back to business,” Masvidal said after the fight, via USA TODAY. ” … That dude was talking wild, man.
“I have to show you there’s consequences sometimes, there’s some bad (expletive) out there.”
Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images