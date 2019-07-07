Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s soccer team has reached the moment of truth.

Team USA will face the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon, France, in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final. USA vies to repeat as world champion and cement itself as one of soccer’s greatest-ever teams. Meanwhile the Netherlands hopes to lift the Women’s World Cup trophy for the first time and end the prestigious soccer nation’s wait for a first world championship in women’s or men’s soccer.

Oddsmakers already have pegged USA as the favorite in this final, largely due to their impressive performances this summer.

FOX will televise USA-Netherlands in English and Telemundo will do so in Spanish in the United States.

Here’s how to watch USA versus Netherlands online.

When: Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX; Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images