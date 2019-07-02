Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well this was quite cheeky, wasn’t it?

The US women’s soccer team found themselves in battle in the first half of their semifinal against England in the Women’s World Cup, until Alex Morgan gave the Yanks leg up in the 31st minute.

Morgan headed a centering strike swiftly past the goalkeeper to give the U.S. a 2-1 lead at the break. Not a bad way to spend you 30th birthday, eh? Well, it got even better from there. Morgan broke out a full on tea party in celebration, taking a big sip of from her imaginary tea cup — pinky up.

Take a look:

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists) She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

And it seems the American crowd at Parc Olympique Lyonnais helped the U.S. striker ring in a new decade by serenade her and break into “Happy Birthday.”

Did the @USWNT fans just sing "Happy Birthday to you" to @alexmorgan13 there? Because if they did, that's lovely. #ENGUSA🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 2, 2019

There’s a good birthday, and there’s this.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images