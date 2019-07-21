LOUDON, N.H. — Like Julian Edelman, Josh McDaniels and Tim Schaller before him, Chris Wagner led the field to green Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The Boston Bruins forward served as the honorary pace car driver in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, the Granite State’s annual, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. After fulfilling his duties, Wagner reacted in a manner that shouldn’t surprise anyone.
Take a look:
(NESN.com’s Dakota Randall can relate, Chris.)
Here are some other sights and sounds from Wagner’s day at the Magic Mile:
Wagner, of course, had his postseason cut short after suffering a wrist injury in the Eastern Conference Final. The Walpole, Mass., native eventually watched his teammates lose to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.
Despite the rough ending to his first season in Boston, Wagner is “excited” for the 2019-20 campaign.
Thumbnail photo via Dakota Randall