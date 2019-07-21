Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LOUDON, N.H. — Like Julian Edelman, Josh McDaniels and Tim Schaller before him, Chris Wagner led the field to green Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Boston Bruins forward served as the honorary pace car driver in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, the Granite State’s annual, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. After fulfilling his duties, Wagner reacted in a manner that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Take a look:

(NESN.com’s Dakota Randall can relate, Chris.)

Here are some other sights and sounds from Wagner’s day at the Magic Mile:

Our pace car driver @chriswags23 is ready to roll for the #Foxwoods301 pic.twitter.com/zFrtjH4RnR — New Hampshire Motor Speedway (@NHMS) July 21, 2019

Today’s pace car driver for #TheMagicMile, none other than @chriswags23! Getting started with pace car training @NHMS. pic.twitter.com/grIF6tAiIK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 21, 2019

Wagner, of course, had his postseason cut short after suffering a wrist injury in the Eastern Conference Final. The Walpole, Mass., native eventually watched his teammates lose to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.

Despite the rough ending to his first season in Boston, Wagner is “excited” for the 2019-20 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Dakota Randall