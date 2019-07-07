Danica Patrick is better at this whole “working out” thing than most people.

The retired racing star is no stranger to Instagramming photos/videos of herself powering through one aggressive workout after another. And that trend continued Sunday afternoon when Patrick shared photos/videos of herself and her friends crushing deadlifts.

Yes, that includes a video of Patrick deadlifting.

Take a look:

Impressive.

Patrick, 37, appears to be loving life away from the track. Her potential heir, however, is just getting started.

