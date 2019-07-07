Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to win their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup title and first back-to-back world championships in team history.

The win by the US women sparked a huge reaction on Twitter, and celebrities around the US shared their thoughts about the game following the victory.

Here’s a taste of the reaction:

USA!!! World Champions!! @USWNT are so amazing!! — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) July 7, 2019

Champions!!! The best team the world has ever seen. Congrats my friends. Enjoy the celebration. Hope you slept last night:) #wolfpack — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) July 7, 2019

Congrats @USWNT on the most dramatic #Rose (Lavelle) ceremony ever. Thank you for bringing the Cup home! Absolutely epic dynasty #Oneteamonenation — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 7, 2019

Congratulations @USWNT and Jill Ellis for defending the #FIFAWWC while also setting the standard by which all are judged. Ellis has consistently pushed the right buttons while so many have questioned her moves. Well done ladies!!!!! 👏🏼👌🏼👍🏼🤘🏼 #USWNT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) July 7, 2019

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019

Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win. #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 7, 2019

So excited and inspired by USWNT World Cup victory! Congrats on your incredible performance! Go USA 🇺🇸 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 7, 2019

Can’t remember a bigger day in US soccer history than today 🙌🏼 Looking forward to a day full of red, white and blue celebrations all across the globe…let’s go America!!!!!!!!!!! ⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️ #USWNT #USMNT #USA @USWNT @USMNT — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) July 7, 2019

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNT https://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2019

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images