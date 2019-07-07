The United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to win their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup title and first back-to-back world championships in team history.
The win by the US women sparked a huge reaction on Twitter, and celebrities around the US shared their thoughts about the game following the victory.
Here’s a taste of the reaction:
USA!!! World Champions!! @USWNT are so amazing!!
— Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) July 7, 2019
Champions!!! The best team the world has ever seen. Congrats my friends. Enjoy the celebration. Hope you slept last night:) #wolfpack
— Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) July 7, 2019
Congrats @USWNT on the most dramatic #Rose (Lavelle) ceremony ever. Thank you for bringing the Cup home! Absolutely epic dynasty #Oneteamonenation
— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 7, 2019
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @USWNT #OneNationOneTeam
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 7, 2019
Congratulations @USWNT and Jill Ellis for defending the #FIFAWWC while also setting the standard by which all are judged. Ellis has consistently pushed the right buttons while so many have questioned her moves. Well done ladies!!!!! 👏🏼👌🏼👍🏼🤘🏼 #USWNT
— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) July 7, 2019
The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019
Congratulations @USWNT! https://t.co/EJlDyDsTxX
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 7, 2019
Incredibly inspiring World Cup by our @USWNT 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 so fun to watch 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸!!!! #FIFAWomensWorldCup #legacy #leadersonandoffthepitch #EqualPay
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 7, 2019
Nothing like that championship feeling.
CONGRATS, @USWNT! #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/hLCCK8l3mD
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 7, 2019
Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win. #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 7, 2019
So excited and inspired by USWNT World Cup victory! Congrats on your incredible performance! Go USA 🇺🇸
— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 7, 2019
Can’t remember a bigger day in US soccer history than today 🙌🏼 Looking forward to a day full of red, white and blue celebrations all across the globe…let’s go America!!!!!!!!!!! ⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️ #USWNT #USMNT #USA @USWNT @USMNT
— Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) July 7, 2019
USA WOMEN RULE‼️‼️‼️#neveradoubt #no mickeydcelebrationindc
— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) July 7, 2019
Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNT https://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2019
Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019
Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019
Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images