Enes Kanter seems pretty excited to be a part of the Boston Celtics.

Since joining the Celtics as a free agent, Kanter has exuded nothing but positive feelings for the organization, and even has taken on notorious Celtics hater Nick Wright on Twitter (a surefire way to win over the fan base). He also has made sure to share his excitement for coming to Boston via social media.

Kanter celebrated his first basket with the squad Friday afternoon, launching one from beyond the arc at the Auerbach Center.

Check it out:

That smile just never seems to fade.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images