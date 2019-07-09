It’s impossible to view Kyrie Irving as anything other than insufferable, right?
Well, think again.
Between joining the Boston Celtics in 2017 and bolting for the Brooklyn Nets last week, Irving developed a reputation for being disingenuous, moody and obnoxiously fake-woke. Those are all worthy criticisms, if you ask us, but the star guard’s new teammates have different views on the 27-year-old.
Check out these quotes from Joe Harris, who played with Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2016, and Taurean Prince, whom the Nets acquired via trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday:
Kyrie Irving? A “deep thinker?”
Eh…
Irving is set to join forces with Kevin Durant (who faces a length recovery from the torn Achilles he suffered in the NBA Finals) and DeAndre Jordan, forming a potentially lengthy trio. However, we don’t think it’s a shoe-in that Irving’s new team will be better than the one he betrayed.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images