Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Most rational people believe Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. However, whether the New England Patriots QB currently is the best signal-caller in the league is subject very much up for debate.

Skip Bayless’ take on the matter probably wont’ surprise anyone.

During Tuesday’s “Undisputed” episode, Bayless, an unwavering Brady supporter, said the 41-year-old still is the best quarterback in football, and by a wide margin.

“After the year Tom Brady had last year, winning another Super Bowl, beating Aaron Rodgers head-to-head, beating Pat Mahomes twice, you have to conclude he’s easily still the best QB in football. It’s proven; it’s a done deal; it’s a fact.”

Check this out:

Tom Brady is still easily the best QB playing the game. It's not even close. More @Undisputed now on FS1 https://t.co/QlTFvJP7MC — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 23, 2019

As you might expect, co-host Shannon Sharpe had a different viewpoint.

Take a look:

.@ShannonSharpe: If I take Brees, Rodgers, Mahome-boy, Roethlisberger, and I sent them to New England with the No. 1 playoff rushing attack, Belichick, and a top-tier scoring defense, do they do less? Skip: Way less. Brady's the clutchest performer I've ever seen, including MJ. pic.twitter.com/9v2MuZScWr — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 23, 2019

Are you ready for another six-plus months of this garbage?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images