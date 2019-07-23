Most rational people believe Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. However, whether the New England Patriots QB currently is the best signal-caller in the league is subject very much up for debate.
Skip Bayless’ take on the matter probably wont’ surprise anyone.
During Tuesday’s “Undisputed” episode, Bayless, an unwavering Brady supporter, said the 41-year-old still is the best quarterback in football, and by a wide margin.
“After the year Tom Brady had last year, winning another Super Bowl, beating Aaron Rodgers head-to-head, beating Pat Mahomes twice, you have to conclude he’s easily still the best QB in football. It’s proven; it’s a done deal; it’s a fact.”
Check this out:
As you might expect, co-host Shannon Sharpe had a different viewpoint.
Take a look:
Are you ready for another six-plus months of this garbage?
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images