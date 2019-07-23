Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown will have the chance to demonstrate his talents on the world stage.

The Boston Celtics guard has been added to USA Basketball’s roster for its upcoming training camp, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing NBA sources. Brown will join 19 other NBA stars competing for USA Basketball’s 12 roster spots for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown and New York’s Julius Randle have been added onto USA Basketball’s training camp roster for World Cup, league sources told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Team USA assembling young, talented squad comparable to 2010 gold medal team. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2019

Brown’s addition to USA’s roster comes days after USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo revealed the 22-year-old was on the program’s “shortlist” of potential training camp invitees.

Brown will join Celtics teammates Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum among USA’s World Cup hopefuls. Walker and Tatum were on USA Basketball’s initial roster, but the withdrawals of five players opened spots for Smart and Brown.

The Celtics quartet will be in Las Vegas between Aug. 5 and 8 for the USA’s first training camp. USA Basketball will name finalists for the World Cup squad, and that group will attend another camp between Aug. 13 and 15. Head coach Gregg Popovich will announce his final 12-player World Cup squad Aug. 17.

The World Cup will take place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15 in China, where USA will seek its third consecutive world championship or at least become one of seven teams to earn direct qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images