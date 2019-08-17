Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some night racing, NASCAR fans?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The annual night race in Tennessee is one of the premier events on the NASCAR calendar.

Denny Hamlin will start on the pole alongside Kyle Larson. Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola will round out the top five.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Bristol night race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images