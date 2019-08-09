Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

538 warns local sports fans not to expect anyone to cue the duckboats for the Boston Celtics next spring.

The statistical analysis updated its predictions for the 2019-20 NBA season Wednesday, and its numbers won’t fill Celtics backers with optimism. Sure, 538 gives the Celtics a 91 percent chance of reaching the NBA playoffs — the third highest figure in the Eastern Conference behind just the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks — but Boston’s estimated chances of thriving in the postseason fall dramatically.

538 gives the Celtics just a seven percent chance of reaching the NBA Finals and a one percent chance of winning it.

Woof.

538’s prediction are similar to those of oddsmakers, who installed the Celtics among the heavy favorites to reach the playoffs last month.

For what it’s worth 538 gives the 76ers and Houston Rockets the best chances of winning the NBA Finals, at 25 and 23 percent, respectively. The new-look Los Angeles Lakers have a 20 percent chance of reaching the NBA Finals and an 18 percent chance of winning it.

