Jackie Bradley Jr. was not exactly setting the world ablaze at the plate before the All-Star break last month.

But things really have taken a turn for the worse in the second half for the Boston Red Sox center fielder.

Bradley is batting .170 in 25 games since the break, with three home runs and 11 RBI’s. He is averaging .167 at the dish over his last 30 games with 35 strikeouts and 10 walks and is sporting an OPS of just .697 on the season.

Alex Cora noted that Bradley Jr. “is regressing since the All-Star Break,” and pointed out that the outfielder still is working on swing adjustments that he has been tinkering with since the offseason.

“Our guys keep working, but it’s not that easy,” Cora added, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Bradley Jr. batted just .233 in the first half in what has been a trying season — which has been amplified by the fact that his contract is up at the end of next year.

