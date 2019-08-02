Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox have struggled plenty in 2019, and manager Alex Cora knows that.

He also knows if Boston doesn’t get its act together, their hopes at earning a spot in the playoffs will continue to dwindle. And if the Sox want a shot at the postseason, Cora says the team cannot continue making the same crucial mistakes its made throughout the season.

Hear more from Cora’s postgame press conference in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

