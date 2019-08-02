Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick could learn a thing or two from Hailie Deegan.

(When it comes to workouts, that is.)

Deegan, an 18-year-old phenom currently tearing it up in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, shared a video Thursday of herself crushing out a rather bizarre workout. Honestly, we’re not sure what to call it.

“Thought I would take a new approach to driver workouts 🤯 #MaxGainz,” Deegan wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Hey, whatever works.

If you haven’t yet heard of Deegan, get ready to see much more of her in the coming years. The California native reportedly will make her NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut next season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images