We will not see Chris Sale on the mound again in 2019, but the Boston Red Sox ace left-hander is making strides on rehabbing from a PRP shot he received in his elbow.

Sale was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 10 with inflammation in his throwing elbow. He avoided Tommy John surgery after visiting with Dr. James Andrews, but the Sox opted to shut the lefty down for the remainder of the regular season and have him re-evaluated in six weeks.

It’s been just under two weeks since that decision, and on Thursday, we got a little more news on Sale. The southpaw is rehabbing in Fort Myers, Fla., while the Red Sox are on the road, according to manager Alex Cora.

Sale is rehabbing in Fort Myers right now. No throwing yet but with the team on the road, good chance to get him time with family. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 28, 2019

Cora noted at the time of the injury that it would be almost impossible for the lefty to return this season, and that remains the case, though Sale has expressed his optimism about 2020.

This season, Sale is 6-11 with a 4.4 ERA and 218 strikeouts.

