The 2018-19 season did not go as the Boston Celtics had planned, which likely will serve as motivation for their 2019-20 squad.

Such is the case for Brad Wanamaker, who spoke to reporters at a Celtics’ Arbella home-court makeover event in Melrose, Mass. The 30-year-old is eager to attack this season’s fresh slate, with a goal of proving himself after what he felt wasn’t his best campaign last year.

“That chip on my shoulder of wanting to prove myself,” Wanamaker said, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “Wanting to show that I can play with this team and on this level.”

Wanamaker signed a one-year deal with the Celtics after Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier moved on, and it’s clear he wants to take advantage of the opportunity.

“You ask anybody in my shoes, I’m pretty sure it would be tough on them,” Wanamaker said. “A guy who played his whole life to come last year and only play 36 games, and most games not really get a real shot at good minutes. I’m coming back this year hungry and ready for a real chance.”

Yes, the guard was in a difficult spot last season. That much we knew. But Wanamaker says he could’ve handled it better. He noted Wednesday that he wasn’t always in the best shape, and when he got the opportunity on the floor, he didn’t always capitalize.

“(Playing time) was pretty much set in stone, and I was really working myself in,” Wanamaker said. “Now, it’s kind of an open window for some minutes in certain places. Just trying to go out there and show how I can fit into that.

“I had moments last year when I wasn’t in the best shape,” he added, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “Just staying in the gym, keeping a clear mind and staying focused, just redeeming everything. Just doing everything over again.”

Time will tell what Wanamaker’s role ends up being on the 2019-20 Celtics, but it’s very clear what he’s looking to accomplish.

