She’s currently one of the most recognizable faces in the WNBA.

But Brittney Griner says her future in the league now rests on its response to this weekend’s near-brawl between the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings.

The incident occurred midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday’s contest after Griner and Wings rookie Kristine Anigwe got tangled up in the paint, leading Anigwe to strike Griner in the head. Griner angrily bolted after Anigwe, who was playing in her first game in a Dallas uniform since being traded by the Connecticut Sun, and had to be restrained by numerous players and officials.

Griner, Anigwe and four others were ejected from the game as a result.

On Monday, Griner told the Arizona Republic’s Jeff Metcalfe that the incident impacted how she views her future in the WNBA.

“How they handle this will determine a lot about the future,” Griner, who is in the final year of her contract with the Mercury, said. “Because how can I fight for some league that doesn’t even want to protect their players?”

But the lack of protection isn’t the only issue Griner has with the league. Her low salary (despite being one of the top players in the WNBA) factors into the situation, as well.

“I’m not doing it for the money because we don’t make enough and they want to fine me for every little thing,” Griner said. “I’m getting techs for protecting myself in games and flagrants because they always only see me. They never see anything beforehand. I’m basically not getting paid this summer already (due to fines).”

The WNBA is reviewing the incident as potential disciplinary action looms.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images