Reporter Somehow Had Creepier Follow-Up In Caitlin Clark Presser

Caitlin Clark took the sports world by storm throughout Iowa’s 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament run, and her popularity continued as she entered the WNBA.

That fame helped make a news conference moment go viral.

The Indiana Fever on Monday unsurprisingly selected Clark with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The 22-year-old Wednesday was introduced as the newest member of the team, and during her news conference, she had a cringeworthy interaction with Gregg Doyel of the Indy Star.

The local Indiana reporter flashed a heart sign at Clark, who pointed out that it was something she does for her family at every game. Doyel told the former Iowa star if he started doing that to her then they’d get along just fine.

Doyel claimed he was being “clumsy and awkward,” but social media called out the reporter for being unprofessional and arguably sexist toward Clark. While the one clip of the interaction blew up, there was more to the news conference when the Indy Star reporter turned his focus to Fever head coach Christie Sides.

“You were just given the keys to that, what are you going to do with it?” Doyle asked, per the Fever.

Sides took the question in stride and said Clark hopefully would help Indiana win games following its 13-27 season.

Doyel released a fruitless column explaining his actions and apologizing to Clark.

The Fever star will move on and get more acquainted with her new team as her star power continues to grow following a reported eight-figure deal with Nike that includes receiving a signature shoe.