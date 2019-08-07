Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did you celebrate Chinese Valentine’s Day on Wednesday?

No? Well, then you’re an inferior lover to Gordon Hayward.

The Boston Celtics forward and his wife, Robyn, were in the Land of the Red Dragon on Wednesday. Coincidence? We think not.

Check out this Instagram that Gordon posted late Tuesday night (early Wednesday morning in China):

Now that’s precious.

Hayward and the Celtics are less than two months away from training camp. The 29-year-old, now nearly two years removed from his devastating leg injury, is hoping return to his All-Star form in what will be his third season in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images