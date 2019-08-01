Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall quickly became a fan favorite at Las Vegas Summer League.

It took only one game for fans to begin dressing up in taco costumes and giving the 7-foot-6 center ovations when he entered games. In a recent Q&A with The Washington Post’s Danielle Paquette, Fall spoke about the fan support, amongst a host of other topics.

“I feel blessed to have that kind of impact on people’s lives,” Fall said. “Considering where I came from. How much my life has changed. Being recognized that much means a lot to me.”

His life has changed quite a bit in the last decade. Fall moved to the United States at age 16 to attend high school in Texas before moving to Florida. From there, he’d enroll at University of Central Florida and craft his game into that of an NBA prospect. But along the way, he was able to see his family just once.

“My mom came to the States only once,” he said. “It was for my college senior night. I hadn’t seen her for six and a half years. It’s hard for them to come to the States because of paperwork. But now my brother lives here, and my mom just got permission to come back and forth for 10 years.”

When it comes to his personal life, Fall loves anime shows like “Dragon Ball Z.” And yes, he does like tacos.

“I do like tacos,” Fall said. :They’re not my favorite food, but I do like tacos. Beef tacos.”

For those curious, Paquette asked the big man about his relationship status. He’s single at the moment. “If it happens, it happens,” he said.

Fall will enter Celtics training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract. He’ll be among a small group of players competing for the team’s 15th and final roster spot.

