After taking a foul ball off the leg Wednesday night, Christian Vazquez won’t be playing Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox are looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, and they’ll have to do it without Vazquez, who sustained the injury in the ninth inning. And though Vazquez gutted through the rest of the frame after getting drilled with the foul ball, he clearly was in a lot of pain.

“Christian, we’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but it got him good, actually,” Cora said after the game Wednesday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But we needed him to grind the last at-bat. Actually I told him just pull the Tony Pena and get down on one knee and try to survive, but that’s the nature of the catcher. Both of our guys, and even Blake (Swihart) earlier in the season, they understand that. It’s a tough position, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Fast forward to pregame Thursday, and Cora shared an update on Vazquez.

Cora: Vazquez can use a day both due to yesterday’s foul ball and cumulative fatigue of season. He’s been chasing pitches out of the zone. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 1, 2019

Doesn’t sound overly serious.

With Vazquez out, it’ll be Sandy Leon catching Andrew Cashner in the series finale. In his three starts with the Red Sox so far, Cashner only has thrown to Vazquez.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images