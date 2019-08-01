Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ll learn soon whether the Connecticut Sun are running too hot for the Phoenix Mercury to handle.

The teams will face off Thursday night in Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena in a WNBA game between the top team in the Eastern Conference and the fourth-place team in the Western Conference.

The Sun are looking to complete a clean sweep of their four-game homestand and extend their overall winning streak to six games. The Sun’s offense deserves much credit for the recent success, as they’ve scored 88.6 points in their last four wins at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Mercury lost to the Washington Mystics 99-93 on Tuesday in their most recent game, with that setback ending Phoenix’s three-game winnings streak. The Mercury must improve defensively in order to boost its chances of winning in Connecticut.

Phoenix Mercury (10-9) vs. Connecticut Sun (14-6)

Thursday, August, 1, at 7 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

The teams have played only once this season, with the Sun beating the Mercury 79-64 on July 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena, thanks to double-doubles from Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams. Connecticut also held Phoenix star Brittney Griner to just 10 points in the winning effort.

Players to watch

Jones, the WNBA’s leading rebounder, has posted double-doubles in three of her last five games.

The Mercury’s Leilani Mitchell tied a WNBA record with eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points Tuesday in her team’s loss to the Mystics.

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun