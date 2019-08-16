Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A small skirmish broke out Thursday between Patriots defensive backs and Titans wide receivers, but things were quiet between New England’s wideouts and Tennessee’s defensive backs.

Titans cornerback, and former Patriot, Malcolm Butler seems to have an explanation for the pleasant practice environment. He was asked how the Patriots’ offense looked without Julian Edelman, who’s on the non-football injury list with a broken thumb.

“Ain’t no fight break out today, so that’ll tell you,” Butler said jokingly (we think).

Edelman’s scrappy nature on game day has been known to extend beyond the whistles on the practice field, testing his teammates’ patience. Edelman and Stephon Gilmore got into it in one of the Patriots cornerback’s first practices back in 2017.

Patriots defenders have been known to complain about having to go up against Edelman. Titans cornerback, and former Patriot, Logan Ryan actually wanted to go back against Edelman this week, however.

