Liverpool will face Napoli, Salzburg and Genk in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Thursday’s draw in Monaco pitted the European Cup holder against the sides from Italy, Austria and Belgium respectively in Group E to begin its defense of the trophy.

The Reds, of course, last faced Napoli in last season’s group stage. After a 1-0 setback in October at the Stadio San Paolo, Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the game in the return at Anfield on matchday six to send Jurgen Klopp’s team into the knockout phase.

Liverpool have never before taken on Salzburg or Genk previously in competitive competition or exhibition games. However, Reds forward Sadio Mane and midfielder Naby Keita both used to represent the Austrian club.

The group stage will begin on September 17 and 18 and conclude on December 10 and 11, with full schedule details to be confirmed on Liverpoolfc.com soon.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com