If Christian Yelich wasn’t already the National League MVP, he should be now.

The Milwaukee Brewers star posed nude in ESPN’ “Body Issue,” featuring a number of athletes posing naked in an annual celebration of the modern athlete’s physique. But the shot did not receive praise from everyone. One fan named Roxane got on the outfielder for the “distasteful” photo and for being a poor role model. Yelich had the perfect comeback for the since-deleted tweet.

And the outfielder went one step further, changing his walk-up song to “Roxanne” by The Police for Tuesday night’s game.

.@ChristianYelich changes his walk-up song to Roxanne. * chefs kiss * pic.twitter.com/1NNDzrtjbz — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) August 28, 2019

That’s gotta … Sting. (Sorry.)

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images