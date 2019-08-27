This isn’t the first time Adam Vinatieri has witnessed a talented young quarterback replace a seasoned veteran during his 23-year NFL career.
And just like Tom Brady’s ascent to stardom after the New England Patriots lost Drew Bledsoe in 2001, Vinatieri seems to believe Colts second-string-turned-starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett will do just fine filling Andrew Luck’s shoes for Indianapolis.
The 29-year-old Luck announced his retirement from the league this weekend, leaving Brissett to be thrust into the spotlight. But Vinatieri has all the confidence in the world in the 26-year-old signal-caller.
“Jacoby is no slouch. He’s a damn good quarterback,” Vinatieri said Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.
We certainly agree with that notion.
