Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This isn’t the first time Adam Vinatieri has witnessed a talented young quarterback replace a seasoned veteran during his 23-year NFL career.

And just like Tom Brady’s ascent to stardom after the New England Patriots lost Drew Bledsoe in 2001, Vinatieri seems to believe Colts second-string-turned-starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett will do just fine filling Andrew Luck’s shoes for Indianapolis.

The 29-year-old Luck announced his retirement from the league this weekend, leaving Brissett to be thrust into the spotlight. But Vinatieri has all the confidence in the world in the 26-year-old signal-caller.

“Jacoby is no slouch. He’s a damn good quarterback,” Vinatieri said Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

One Colt who can speak with authority on a team handling a sudden change at QB1: Adam Vinatieri, who was on the 01 Patriots squad that lost Drew Bledsoe and won with Tom Brady. "That was a good roster, and this is a good roster. Jacoby is no slouch. He’s a damn good quarterback." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 27, 2019

We certainly agree with that notion.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images