Well, Pablo Sandoval’s season is over.

The San Francisco Giants announced Saturday that the third baseman will undergo UCL reconstructive surgery (commonly known as “Tommy John” surgery) on his right elbow in the first week of September. Sandoval has been on the injured list since Aug 14 (retroactive to Aug. 11) due to the injury.

Pablo Sandoval was evaluated by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Dr. ElAttrache recommends that Sandoval undergo UCL reconstructive surgery on his right elbow. Sandoval will have the procedure done the first week of September.#SFGiants — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) August 24, 2019

But Sandoval vows this will not end his career and is using Shohei Ohtani as his inspiration, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly.

Pablo Sandoval: “This is not the end of my career.” Says he hopes to play next season. Uses Ohtani as inspiration. Wants to stay with Giants but knows that is not entirely his decision. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) August 24, 2019

