Well, Pablo Sandoval’s season is over.
The San Francisco Giants announced Saturday that the third baseman will undergo UCL reconstructive surgery (commonly known as “Tommy John” surgery) on his right elbow in the first week of September. Sandoval has been on the injured list since Aug 14 (retroactive to Aug. 11) due to the injury.
But Sandoval vows this will not end his career and is using Shohei Ohtani as his inspiration, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images