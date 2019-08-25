Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun are off to the WNBA postseason once again.

So what can they do to find more success this time around? Courtney Williams seems to have an idea or two.

Williams, who’s earned the nickname “The Walking Bucket” this season, says the top two seeds are “super important” to the Sun considering their fate the last two seasons in the single-elimination round. To avoid that fate, Williams knows Connecticut must do one thing in particular.

“Play smart basketball, that’s what got us into this position,” she said in a video posted to the WNBA’s Twitter account. “So we’ve just got to keep doing what we do.”

🗣 @CourtMWilliams talks playoff mentality, the importance of a top two seed, and her thoughts in those final seconds 💭 pic.twitter.com/Uxl0CivdNu — WNBA (@WNBA) August 24, 2019

The Sun have just six games left in the regular season.

