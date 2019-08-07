Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots were reunited with a number of old friends this week in the Motor City.

The Patriots and Detroit Lions met for three joint practices ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener at Ford Field. Former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is set to enter his second season as Lions head coach, and his 2019 roster will include quite a few ex-Patriots, including budding defensive star Trey Flowers.

Danny Amendola also is among the group of Lions players who used to call Foxboro home. Detroit inked the veteran wide receiver to a one-year deal in the offseason following his brief stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Amendola made a surprise guest appearance in Matthew Slater’s video message to New England fans.

Matthew Slater checks in from joint practices, plus a special guest appearance from an old friend! 👋 @DannyAmendola pic.twitter.com/eQY5rujb42 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 7, 2019

Never change, Danny.

Amendola’s cameo surely will put a smile on Patriots fans’ faces. New England diehards also must be pleased with Amendola’s staunch support of his former quarterback, Tom Brady,

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images