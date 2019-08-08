Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday evening was a long, wet night at Fenway Park.

After blowing their 21st save of the season, the Boston Red Sox headed to extra innings with the Kansas City Royals, where the game was suspended in the 10th inning after a two-hour delay thanks to some torrential rain.

The rain delay did give us a couple good moments, with Brock Holt testing out his photography skills. And apparently the Red Sox got another surprise in the clubhouse, with Dustin Pedroia phoning in on FaceTime from Arizona while recovering from knee surgery.

According to manager Alex Cora, the veteran second baseman still was pretty out of it.

“That was epic. He was all like dizzy and he was talking to (Andrew Benintendi) and he said like, ‘Go get ‘em. Score three runs,’ and it was like no, we just need one. Just go back to sleep,” Cora said, via the Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt.

Pedroia underwent surgery on his left knee earlier in the day.

The 35-year-old second baseman took an indefinite leave from rehabbing his knee in May, which has been an ongoing issue over the past two seasons, during which he has played in just nine games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images