The Boston Red Sox will be looking to bounce back from two straight losses against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday when Eduardo Rodriguez takes the hill against the Cleveland Indians.

Rodriguez, who is 13-5 with an 4.17 ERA, will be opposed by Zach Plesac in the series opener. Chris Sale is set to start Tuesday against Mike Clevinger, while Wednesday’s pitching matchup has yet to be decided.

To hear more about the Red Sox’s upcoming series, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images