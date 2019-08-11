Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have struggled over the last week or so, but that isn’t to say there haven’t been any bright spots.

Sam Travis is batting .286 with five home runs over his last 22 games. In 19 games at Fenway Park this season, the 25-year-old has posted an impressive .327 average. After a long road, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is happy to see Travis succeeding in Boston.

