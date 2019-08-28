Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Katner and Nick Wright finally have squashed their phony beef.

The Celtics center and FS1 talking head have fired Twitter jabs at one another ever since Kanter signed with Boston in July. But the two highly opinionated men let bygones be bygones Wednesday morning during Kanter’s appearance on “First Things First.”

Before leaving the set, Kanter surprised Wright, a notorious Celtics hater, with his very own C’s jersey. He then asked Wright to wear the jersey and root for the Celtics if they make it to the NBA Finals.

Check this out:

https://twitter.com/FTFonFS1/status/1166717823156027392

Ain’t that special.

Kanter and Wright also shared this humorous moment:

.@EnesKanter: Can I touch your hair?@getnickwright: Go ahead, mess it up. Is it fake or is it real? @EnesKanter: This actually looks real. It feels real, America. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nBlEF0FJlL — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 28, 2019

Consider us still skeptical about Wright’s follicles.

As for the Celtics, they’re gearing up for training camp, which is set to begin sometime in late September.

Thumbnail photo via NESN.com