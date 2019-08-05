Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A former member of the New England Patriots will be featured on the upcoming season of the hit dating show “Bachelor In Paradise.”

No, it’s not Rob Gronkowski. (Although we sort of wish it was.)

Tight end Clay Harbor will participate in Season 6 of the popular spin-off series. He originally appeared on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette” but pulled himself from the competition after sustaining a wrist injury while playing football (of all things) in Week 3.

Harbor, 32, joined the Patriots in March of 2016 but was cut in October after just four games with New England.

Season 6 of “Bachelor In Paradise” premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN