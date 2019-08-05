Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen may not be up to snuff this season, but one reliever has been putting up some impressive numbers.

Brandon Workman has the best opponent batting average among all relievers in Major League Baseball, with players batting just .113 off the righty. Austin Adams of the Seattle Mariners (.130) and Nick Goody of the Cleveland Indians (.140) hold second and third place.

Check out the stats in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images