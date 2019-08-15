Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No, the XFL hasn’t debuted yet, but the league is beginning to make moves.

Former NFL quarterback Landry Jones became the first QB to sign with the XFL on Thursday, according to the league.

The University of Oklahoma product has not been assigned to a team, but will be selected by one of eight head coaches (along with seven other quarterbacks) just prior to the league’s October draft.

“I’m looking forward to joining the XFL and playing the game I love,” Jones said, per the XFL’s Thursday press release. “I can’t wait to suit up.”

Jones spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting five games while appearing in 19. The 30-year-old threw for 1310 yards and eight touchdowns in that span. He attended minicamp this spring with the Oakland Raiders, but was cut prior to training camp.

